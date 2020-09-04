PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team investigated a crash that killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland early Friday morning.
At around 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 9th Avenue.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said an investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking a bicycle in the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound on NE Couch struck the pedestrian.
The driver of the vehicle and witnesses remained at the scene. Police said there were no citations or arrests.
This was the 31st traffic death in Portland in 2020, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.