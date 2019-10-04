BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a large amount of marijuana was found following a traffic stop in Beaverton early Friday morning.
Police said the traffic stop occurred just after 2:30 a.m. near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Loon Drive. Three people were inside the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and located over 40 pounds of marijuana and about $4,500 in cash.
Police said the 16-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
One of the passengers, identified as 21-year-old Jorge Pedraza-Caywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
The second passenger, identified as 18-year-old Mercedes Armas, was charged with identity theft, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
