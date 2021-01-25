Police: People hit by driver in SE Portland; crime scenes span multiple blocks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people were hit by a driver in southeast Portland on Monday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast 19th Avenue and Stark Street around 1 p.m. Firefighters initially said one pedestrian was hit, with more injuries possible.
A short time later, PF&R reported that one person had been hit and critically injured, while another four to five people sustained less-severe injuries.
Police said multiple people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The Portland Police Bureau received calls that a driver struck pedestrians and vehicles from Southeast 33rd Avenue to Southeast 13th Avenue near Stark Street.
Police said there are multiple crime scenes.
Police at one of the scenes confirmed to FOX 12 that a bicyclist had been struck and dragged by a car.
A witness told FOX 12 he helped surround the suspect to prevent him from escaping before police arrived.
Video from Johnathan Rendon showed police tackling the suspect. No suspect information has been released by police.
Witnesses or anyone who believes they found evidence connected with this case are asked to call police dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
No further information was immediately released. FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
