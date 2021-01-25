PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people were hit by a driver in southeast Portland on Monday, according to police, and one of the victims died at the hospital.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast 19th Avenue and Stark Street around 1 p.m. Firefighters initially said one pedestrian was hit, with more injuries possible.
Portland Fire & Rescue later reported that one person had been hit and critically injured, while as many as six others were also hit and sustained less-severe injuries.
Police said multiple people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
By 4:45 p.m., police confirmed one of the victims had died at the hospital.
The Portland Police Bureau received calls that a driver struck pedestrians and vehicles from Southeast 33rd Avenue to Southeast 13th Avenue near Stark Street.
Police said there were multiple crime scenes.
Police at one of the scenes confirmed to FOX 12 that a bicyclist had been struck and dragged by a car.
A witness told FOX 12 he helped surround the suspect to prevent him from escaping before police arrived.
Police say this Honda Element SUV was the vehicle the suspect was driving. They say he crashed then ran from the scene and community members helped corral him until officers arrested him. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ery2JUNCzr— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 25, 2021
Video from Johnathan Rendon showed police tackling the suspect.
Officers said the suspect was taken into custody and his information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov and reference case #21-22752.
(2) comments
Welcome to Potland, there is something for everyone!
Since we have fewer and fewer Police Officers patrolling the streets in Portland, anymore, I wonder if the suspect driver got away, or if they have the driver in custody... this almost sounds like an intentional act, but we'll have to wait and see...
