Police: 3 people hospitalized in possible DUII crash in West Linn

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a possible DUII crash in West Linn.
Three people were hospitalized in the two-vehicle crash on Salamo Road, according to officers. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Police say the suspected DUII driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance; a second driver was taken by a family member.
The crash occurred on Salamo Road between 10th Street and Green Street. Police advised drivers to use alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
