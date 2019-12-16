GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured during a drug deal gone bad in Gresham early Monday morning, according to police.
At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Northeast 176th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found three people, including a suspect, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told FOX 12 that it appears to be a "drug rip-off" robbery, and that all people involved knew each other prior to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.