Police: 2 people injured after car crashes into home in St. Johns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Tuesday night.
The incident occurred in the area of the 8500 block of North Charleston Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Video from the scene showed a fence that also had been struck by a car.
Police say two people inside the car were taken to the hospital as trauma patients. At least one of them suffered life-threatening injuries.
The people inside the home were not injured, according to police.
The Major Crash Team is responding to assist in the crash investigation. Traffic has been affected in the area.
No additional information was available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
