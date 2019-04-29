PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was shot and killed by officers after police say he stabbed several people at a home in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
At around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the 13100 block of Southeast Center Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two stabbing victims outside of a home. Two other victims were inside with the suspect.
Police said officers entered the home and engaged the suspect.
According to police, less lethal and lethal munitions were deployed. The suspect, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three officers involved were not injured.
All stabbing victims, three men and one woman, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.
Police said there was an infant, less than a year-old, inside the home at the time. The infant was not injured.
Southeast Center from Southeast 131st to 133rd and Southeast 132nd Avenue from Southeast Cora to Southeast Francis are closed during the investigation.
Here’s a look from AIR 12 over the scene of this officer-involved shooting at SE 132nd & Center in Southeast Portland pic.twitter.com/SjQXgRIHcH— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 29, 2019
"Based upon preliminary information, it appears our officers acted quickly and heroically to save lives," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "We will learn more details as the investigation unfolds and appreciate the community's patience as we gather the details of what transpired."
The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.