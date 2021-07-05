PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have identified the people seen near the four-alarm fire that killed two people early Sunday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to reports of an apartment fire at Heidi Manor Apartments at 2226 Northeast Weidler at about 3:30 a.m. They arrived and found two fully-involved buildings and quickly upgraded the call to a four-alarm fire.
Two people were found dead. Their identities have not yet been released. PF&R says four people were injured.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities said there had been reports of fireworks heard in the area shortly before the fire began, but it's unclear if that was the cause.
On Monday, arson investigators released photos of people who were seen near the apartment fire. Police said they have identified, but did not release any additional information.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper 503-793-9271 or Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
