OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested the person responsible for dumping nails on Oregon City roadways for more than a year.
Oregon City Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that they caught the suspect Monday morning. The suspect's identity has not been released.
Nails have been dumped on city streets several times between January 2018 and September 2019. The most recent report was last Thursday.
Police said nails have been found on busy streets like South End Road, Linn Avenue, South High Street and Center Street.
In Dec. 2018, police offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
