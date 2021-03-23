PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say someone was arrested after pointing a gun at people and threatening them on Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Portland.
At about 1:51 p.m. police responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the 300 block of Northwest 19th Avenue. As officers arrived, they took up positions nearby to begin gathering information and saw the person and vehicle described by people calling in to report the disturbance.
When officers prepared to make contact, the suspect began to leave in a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Laddie Raymond Calhoun.
Police say Calhoun had been in an argument with others nearby and allegedly pointed a gun that officers recovered when they took the suspect into custody.
Calhoun was taken to jail and is facing multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
No other information has been released at this time.
One by one police are picking them off. Busy Monday and Tuesday.
