ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - One driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 20.
Prior to 3 p.m., the Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they found three vehicles involved; two passengers cars and a semi-truck pulling an empty livestock trailer.
Police said a driver from one of the cars was taken to Salem Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
East and westbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed from Goldfish Farm Road to Scravel Hill Road for about five hours.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Hayes at 541-917-7680.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.