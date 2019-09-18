SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Goodwill in West Salem, the Salem Police Department says.
The incident Wednesday afternoon temporarily closed Edgewater Street Northwest and 2nd Street Northwest while law enforcement was on scene.
Police say a member of the Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team opened fire inside the store. It's not clear if that person is with the Salem Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, or another agency.
Law enforcement Wednesday after the shooting asked people to avoid the area.
No other details have been released. FOX 12 Oregon will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Working on getting details on an officer involved shooting in West Salem. This is happening off Edgewater St. NW. Edgewater is closed along with 2nd St. NW. pic.twitter.com/pRSoJbhANn— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 18, 2019
