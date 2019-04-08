PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was found dead Monday morning after police say they were struck by multiple vehicles in northeast Portland.
Officers were called out to a welfare check of an injured person on the ramp from eastbound I-84 to northbound I-205.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a person dead from traumatic injuries.
The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.
The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Officers are diverting eastbound I-84 traffic to stay on I-84 and use another exit. I-84 and I-205 are still open in both directions, as well as the ramp to westbound I-84 to I-205.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
