PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police say a fight ended with a death in north Portland.
Officers were called out to two people fighting in the 4700 block of North Lombard Street at about 10:47 p.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found an unresponsive person on the ground. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the person dead. The victim has not been identified.
Officers began to search for the other person involved in the fight. Police said officers detained a man matching the description several blocks away near North Lombard Street and North Westanna Avenue. Detectives with the Homicide Unit, along with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, responded and conducted an investigation.
Police said the man, identified as Anthony Matthew Hartley, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.
The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the manner and cause of death, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.
