PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested for murder following a deadly stabbing in north Portland on Monday morning.
At around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 8400 block of North Interstate Place. Streets in the area were closed during the investigation.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died as a result of their injuries.
The suspect, identified as Jonathan C. Creswell of Portland, was arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder - domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon - domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.