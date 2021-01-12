PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in the Parkrose neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue at about 4:15 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Detectives with the Homicide Division have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.
Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.
Shots fired, and they're still trying to determine the cause of death? Why don't y'all just mark it down as another covid related death, since all deaths are now somehow related to covid? And why are we not getting daily reports on shootings and shooting related deaths, like we are covid. I mean, shootings are only up 150% or so since defunding the police was initiated. Brilliant move.
