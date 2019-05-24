PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Lents Neighborhood Friday morning.
At around 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 10300 block of Southeast Reedway Street and located a person dead in the front yard.
Police said evidence of gunfire was located nearby.
Due to the circumstances, police said homicide detectives will be leading the investigation.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
During the investigation, SE Reedway Street is closed between SE 103rd Avenue and SE 104th Avenue, and SE 104th Avenue is closed between SE Reedway Street and SE Ellis Street.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
