PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released the identity of the teenager found dead on a northeast Portland street and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday morning that the body found Sunday morning on the road in the 14300 block of Northeast Milton Street was 17-year-old Sergio Hunt. Police first said on Sunday that the preliminary scene investigation indicated Hunt may have been struck by a hit and run driver. PPB later reported that further investigation revealed suspicious circumstances in the death.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of Hunt’s death was from homicidal violence and the manner of death was homicide, according to PPB. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about Hunt’s death to contact Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Sims at (503) 823-2079 or Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov.