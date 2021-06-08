PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound in north Portland Tuesday morning.
At about 4:20 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Marine Drive. Police said a person had apparently been shot somewhere else and stopped at that location.
Police told FOX 12 it is not known at this time where the shooting took place. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marked another day of recent deadly gun violence in Portland a…
This shooting occurred about two hours after police responded to a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. A man's body was located at the scene, and police said it appears he had been shot.
As of Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that there had been 473 shootings in Portland so far in 2021.
(1) comment
As of Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that there had been 473 shootings in Portland so far in 2021.
?? what of the 800??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.