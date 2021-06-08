PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound in north Portland Tuesday morning.

At about 4:20 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Marine Drive. Police said a person had apparently been shot somewhere else and stopped at that location.

Police told FOX 12 it is not known at this time where the shooting took place. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

This shooting occurred about two hours after police responded to a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. A man's body was located at the scene, and police said it appears he had been shot.

As of Monday, police confirmed to FOX 12 that there had been 473 shootings in Portland so far in 2021.