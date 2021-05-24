Police: Person found injured in NE Portland after shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was found in northeast Portland Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 122nd and Northeast Fremont at about 8:22 p.m. A victim who appeared to have been shot was found in the area, however police say the shooting allegedly took place somewhere else. Officers searched for evidence and witnesses.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation, and no further information has been released at this time.
