PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in northeast Portland.
Prior to 4 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on the report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire and a victim with a graze wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation.
Police said investigators determined that a suspect fired the shots and then left the area. A suspect description is not available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
