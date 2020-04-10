PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after police say they were stabbed during a fight in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
At around 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the report of a disturbance. Neighbors reported a fight, which evolved into a stabbing.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and challenged the suspect, who was reportedly still assaulting the victim.
The suspect, identified as Todd Hike, 51, was taken into custody.
Police said the victim had stab wounds to the head and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Hike was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Hike was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
A machete was recovered at the scene and taken as evidence, according to police.
More druggie vagrants armed with knives and machetes. Thanks libs, you're doing a fine job of managing the city.
