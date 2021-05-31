PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
At about 12:49 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a stabbing in the 9200 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Police said officers helped stop the bleeding until the victim could be taken to an area hospital for treatment. The injury appears to be non-life-threatening.
A suspect has not been located, and a description was not released by police.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Portland police.
