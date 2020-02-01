Police: Person hospitalized after shots fired in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating an incident involving gunfire that happened early Saturday morning that injured one person in southeast Portland.
At 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance with shots fired in the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire in a parking lot. Police said the suspect(s) had left the area before officers arrived.
Shortly after, a victim with a gunshot injury arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The victim has not been identified. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to assist in the investigation. It is believed that there were witnesses who left the scene before they spoke to police.
Investigators are encouraging any witness to come forward and contact them by leaving a message 03-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Police said no arrests have been made and did not release any suspect information.
