PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured in southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded at 3:10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6800 Block of Southeast 72nd Avenue.
According to PPB, a community member provided aid to the victim before officers arrived at the scene.
Officers took over and continued to give the victim medical treatment, including applying a tourniquet.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Asare L. Kofi, Sr, 42, of Portland, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Kofi was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon possession of a firearm. During the investigation, officers seized a gun as evidence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-110965.
(8) comments
No whiny appeals or lofty proclamations from the mayor and gang regarding these several shootings over the week-end? We need more talk. :)
Notice incapable FakeNews Fox is saturating the news with shootings? Think your political bias and narrative is shining through brightly. Good job.
KPTV used to be a good, home grown station (remember Gene Brendler on KPTV, A "Chris Craft" channel? Now this supposed "news entity" filters, censors and stirs anger. Sad to the level of debasement that they've sunk to!
'woke" is a Old Latin term ..... it means 'persecute everybody in all directions taking no prisoners'
Thanks for the education. I had no idea, but NOW it makes complete sense that the left would push this. BTW, FakeNews12 deleted my last comment.
Nothing new in Ted’s kingdom.
Why is are the “woke” quiet on the day to day homicides here but if the police are involved tbey start crying & yelling stupid things like defund the police? Pick & choose
Maybe they fear the police.
