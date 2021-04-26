Police: Person hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a person was hurt in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded at 3:10 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6800 Block of Southeast 72nd Avenue.
According to PPB, a community member provided aid to the victim before officers arrived at the scene.
Officers took over and continued to give the victim medical treatment, including applying a tourniquet.
Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. Police did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with information about the shooing is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-110965.
Why is are the "woke" quiet on the day to day homicides here but if the police are involved tbey start crying & yelling stupid things like defund the police? Pick & choose
