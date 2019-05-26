Police: Person hurt after shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was hurt early Sunday morning after police responded to a shooting in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to the shooting near Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Pine Street after first responding to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southeast 111th Avenue.
As they were responding to Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Pine Street, a person with a gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital, police say. That person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Police aren’t sure if the shooting scenes are related but located evidence of gunfire at both locations and evidence of multiple vehicles leaving the first scene before police arrived.
No arrests have been made and the bureau’s The Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 503-823-4106 or email guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
