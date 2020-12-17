PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being struck by a driver in southwest Portland, according to police.
Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash in the 3000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a single-vehicle had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but they later died, according to police.
An investigation by the Major Crash Team determined the driver had been traveling southbound on SW Barbur and had a green signal. The victim, an older person in a wheelchair, was crossing SW Barbur on the east side of SW 30th Avenue in the crosswalk, but against the crossing signal, police said. The victim was struck and landed on the west side of the intersection in the opposite crosswalk.
Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.
According to police, the victim did not have identification on them and has not been identified at this time.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was at fault in the crash, according to police, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
This was the 56th traffic death on Portland roadways for 2020.
(1) comment
A couple of observations. Apparently there was only one "victim" but you all used the plural pronouns "they"and "them" to refer back to him/her. Also, you refer to the victim as a pedestrian, when he or she was apparently the operator of a wheelchair. This could be construed as a diminution of the person's identity as a wheechaired individual, or wheelchairista.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.