PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was taken to a hospital early Wednesday morning after police say they collided with a patrol car while running in downtown Portland.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest Broadway.
Police said an independent witness told investigators that it appeared the person was running with friends on the sidewalk, ran into traffic and collided with the patrol car.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the officer had a green light and was traveling at normal speeds.
Police said the officer immediately called for medical assistance.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Evidence Division collected evidence at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Central Precinct at 503-823-0097.
