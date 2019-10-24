PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 205 Thursday morning.
The crash has closed two lanes of I-205 at Northeast Prescott Street. Police said all lanes should reopened at around 8 a.m.
According to police, a least one person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
The Major Crash Team was initially called out to the crash, but has been recalled, according to police.
Drivers are encourage to use an alternate route.
Washington commuters should consider taking Interstate 5 or taking the Airport Way or Killingsworth exits.
No other details have been released at this time.
FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.