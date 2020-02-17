VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized Monday morning after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver.
Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of East 13th Street and Main Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Police told FOX 12 the two suspects, both Hispanic men, were robbing or trying to rob the victim. The suspects have not been located.
Streets in the area will be closed while police are on scene.
The investigating is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
