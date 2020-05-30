PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Saturday evening.
The shooting happened at Southeast Water Avenue near the Hawthorne Bridge.
One person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the shooting is not related to Saturday's protest.
No further details about the shooting have been released. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.