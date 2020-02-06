PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Cora Street on the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a victim with minor injuries. Police said the victim was not taken to an area hospital.
Officers also located evidence of gunfire.
Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to assist in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
