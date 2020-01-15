PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland Wednesday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, just after 5 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 5100 block of Northeast Fremont Street on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not known at this time.
Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting with the investigation.
Northeast Fremont Street has been closed in both directions from Northeast 50th Avenue to Northeast 52nd Avenue while police investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.
