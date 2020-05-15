PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died in a crash in northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Portland police said officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash at Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 17th Avenue.
Police said one person was killed in the crash.
The crash investigation has closed Northeast Columbia Boulevard from Northeast 11th Avenue to Northeast 21st Avenue in both directions.
Police have not released any other details about the crash.
This is a developing story, and FOX 12 will update it as more is learned.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Well, since police..again.."have not released any other details"..I'm gonna go with "Elk."
