PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a stabbing that injured one person in the Lents neighborhood Sunday night.
At around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of Southeast Bush Street on the report of someone stabbed.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a victim with serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the stabbing occurred on a nearby multi-use path. Officers located and arrested a suspect, who has not been identified.
Assault detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
