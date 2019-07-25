PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Portland police responded to the Woodlawn Community Garden located at 7098 Northeast 11th Avenue on a report that someone had been shot around 3:57 p.m.
Officers arrived in the area and located a victim.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene of the shooting and officers are currently searching the area.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Robbery Detail are responding to the scene to investigate the shooting.
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
