PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
Police responded to Southeast 99th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on a report that someone had been shot around 5:14 p.m.
Officers located a victim and they were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers said they searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) responded to the scene and is now assuming the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
