Police: Person shot, killed at Broughton Beach in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say someone was shot and killed late Wednesday night in northeast Portland.
The shooting occurred at Broughton Beach in the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive, according to officers. Police Wednesday night advised temporary traffic delays in the area.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have led up to the shooting.
The police bureau asks anyone with information about the shooting to call dispatch at 503-823-3333.
