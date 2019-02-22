Police: Person shot, killed in SE Portland near David Douglas High School

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a person was shot and killed late Friday night in southeast Portland just north of David Douglas High School.
Officers rushed to the scene in the 300 block of 127th Avenue near Stark Street around 10:15 p.m.
Multiple Portland police patrol vehicles and at least one Gresham police vehicle was on scene.
Police did not immediately share any suspect information or any additional details.
BREAKING: An officer on scene just told me someone was shot and killed here. He would not give me any information beyond that. https://t.co/dmwlZYPMGk— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 23, 2019
