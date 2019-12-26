PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot on the freeway in east Portland Thursday morning.
Portland police responded to a call of a subject reporting his brother was shot and being taken to a hospital around 10:45 a.m.
The shooting reportedly occurred on I-205 Northbound between Division Street and the I-84 split, according to police.
Officers learned a subject in a vehicle fired a gun at another vehicle, which struck one of the occupants. The victim vehicle was occupied by three individuals and one of them was struck by gunfire. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound.
Members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to investigate.
If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Sims at (503) 823-2079 or brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
