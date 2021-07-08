SE 28th/Holgate Shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in the Reed neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Shell gas station, located on the corner of Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard, at about 7:09 a.m. Police said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their current condition is not known.

Police said a suspect is not in custody. A suspect description was not provided. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

slippery
According to the Portland liberals, this wasn't a crime, it's just Portland being weird.

