PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in the Reed neighborhood Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the Shell gas station, located on the corner of Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard, at about 7:09 a.m. Police said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their current condition is not known.
Police said a suspect is not in custody. A suspect description was not provided. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
