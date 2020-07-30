PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in northeast Portland.
At around 8:13 a.m., officers were called out to the 11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a victim.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.
Police said the suspect(s) have not been located. A suspect(s) description is not available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Streets near the 11300 block of NE Sandy Boulevard are closed to all traffic during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.