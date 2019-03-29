Police: Pickup driver leaves after hitting pedestrian in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit by a pickup in northeast Portland Friday night.
According to officers, the pedestrian, a woman, was hit by a driver in a white pickup near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Multnomah Street. The collision temporarily closed the street.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the pickup driver left the scene and was headed northbound. Officers say the pickup likely has front end damage.
Police are investigating and have not released any additional details.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
