PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pickup was reported stolen early Wednesday morning in southeast Portland, and police say a similar vehicle was involved in a burglary shortly after.
Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 9800 block of Southeast Grant Street at around 4:21 a.m. The vehicle stolen was a grey 2002 Ford F350 diesel pickup.
While officers were on the stolen vehicle call, they received a report about a burglary at the Chevron, located at 17411 Southeast Powell. The vehicle involved in the burglary was described as a grey Ford pickup.
Broke the glass getting into the store. pic.twitter.com/67MzC3NU7Y— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 12, 2018
PPB East said Gresham police officers found the pickup parked unoccupied at Southeast Lafayette Street at Southeast 168th Avenue.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspects. No suspect(s) information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Portland police at 503-823-3333.
