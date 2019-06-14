PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is sought after Gresham police say they stole a pickup truck with 16-year-old girl sleeping inside.
Police said the pickup was stolen at around 1 a.m. Friday while the girl's parents were checking into the Days Inn, located at 24124 Southeast Stark Street.
The pickup and the teen were located a short distance away at Northeast 38th Drive and Country Club Avenue. Police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle when they realized the teen was inside.
Officers and a K-9 team check the area, but have not located the suspect.
Police said the teen was reunited with her parents
The owner of the truck and father of the teen, Chris Sorensen, told FOX 12 that a woman stole the pickup. He also said the woman took the keys, his cell phone, and his wife's wallet.
Sorensen said his family is in town from Utah to watch his nephew compete in a motocross competition in Washougal this weekend.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Gresham police at 503-618-2318.
