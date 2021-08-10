GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A convenience store clerk was hospitalized following a stabbing in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Plaid Pantry in the 18000 block of Southeast Stark Street. Police said the victim and the suspect had a disagreement about the suspect coming in to the store because he was being belligerent outside. The suspect stabbed the victim, then fled on foot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or suspect is asked to contact Gresham police.
Smh
