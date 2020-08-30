PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help after a deadly shooting in downtown on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred as two political rallies were happening in downtown near Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street.
Investigators on Sunday morning said they are still trying to figure out if the shooting was connected to the rallies. They are asking anyone with video or information about what happened to contact them as soon as possible.
The shooting on Saturday occurred around 8:45 p.m., according to law enforcement. The protests happening in the area involved a car caravan of Trump supporters and a group of counter-protesters.
Police are aware of videos circulating online and hope additional information will help create a clear and accurate picture of what happened leading up to the shooting and after it.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown early Sunday afternoon released a statement regarding the shooting, saying in part that Trump has encouraged division and stoked violence in cities, including in Portland. The statement in full is below:
For the last several years, and escalating in recent months, President Trump has encouraged division and stoked violence. It happened in Charlottesville. It happened in Kenosha. And now, unfortunately, it is happening in Portland, Oregon.
But despite the President’s jeers and tweets, this is a matter of life and death. Whether it’s his completely incompetent response to the pandemic, where nearly 200,000 have died, or his outright encouragement of violence in our streets: it should be clear to everyone by now that no one is truly safe with Donald Trump as President.
Throughout this pandemic, whether it was demonstrations protesting my COVID-19 executive orders, or large crowds marching for the cause of Black Lives Matter to call for police reform, I have supported the rights of all Oregonians to peacefully protest.
For months this summer, we have seen powerful images of Oregonians uniting for the cause of racial justice, calling for justice for Black men and women who have been killed by police violence. We remember them, we say their names. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Ahmaud Arbery. Philando Castile. Alton Sterling. And far too many other Black lives taken by racist violence.
For weeks, we have also seen small groups of demonstrators from all ends of the political spectrum who are intent on committing acts of vandalism and violence. Tragically, yesterday a life was lost in downtown Portland. We do not yet know the full circumstances of this person’s death. Regardless, a life has been lost, and our hearts go out to this person’s family. We will find those who were responsible, and they will be held accountable.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement on Saturday after the shooting asking people to give detectives time to do their job before drawing any conclusions about what happened.
It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place. If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland police chief held a press conference on Sunday afternoon regarding the incident, saying they are meeting with regional and state leaders to make a plan for peaceful demonstrations moving forward from Saturday.
Joey Gibson, the founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, said early Sunday that the man shot and killed was a supporter of the group and a “good friend”, according to the Associated Press.
If you have information you would like to share with our reporters, you can send your information to kptvnews@kptv.com.
Related coverage:
- Wheeler extends olive branch as Trump tweets on deadly Portland shooting
- Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter
- Protest medic describes downtown shooting, interaction with police: ‘We were forcibly pushed down’
- Full press conference: Mayor Wheeler, Chief Lovell speak after deadly shooting late Saturday night
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
Then there is Maxine Waters back in 2018 yelling!
"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."
kate, you are the queen of stupidity. YOU have done nothing but condone lawless behavior and now this. This will open the door for retaliation. YOU, ted, and the living licorice stick are to blame.
Of course they try to spin this situation on Trump. Liberals are disgusting.
Trump did not stoke the violence in Portland. You Gov. Brown and Ted Wheeler did by doing nothing. Neither one of you have done anything good for our state. Quit blaming the President for your problems. You two own this. 1st thing you should have done long ago is bring in the National Guard. Instead what did you and Wheeler do? You went into hiding and making your little do nothing comments. Shame on both of you!
You can always count on the governor to turn everything political and blame the president, instead of dealing with issues, for once, without placing blame, just deal woman. The president isn't the reason you are not leadership material, you fell into the role and quite frankly I am sick of listening to your poor speeches and stomaching your ineffectual leadership. And why not videos with this shooting, we seem to have videos for every other incident and non-incident in this state? Oh wait, is it because one of our local terrorists was not hurt or killed? When the time is right, I'm out of this cesspool, not because I am a dem or repub but because I don't want to live out my days in a state where leadership cares nothing for the health and well-being of tax-payers unless they swing the right way.
Just the beginning, and the numbers will rise unless Ted and Brown do something. Wait, who and I kidding, Kate, Ted and Hardesy are probably popping champagne bottles because it was a Trump supporter who was killed
no, they probably care about the death as much as you do. Surely, you're not "popping champagne bottles" but nor are you grieving this person.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.