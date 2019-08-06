PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A homeowner held a suspected burglar at gunpoint Monday night while officers rushed to the scene, according to Portland police.
The homeowner fired two shots after they found the suspect, William James Kennedy, 50, hiding in their garage in the 8000 block of Southeast Francis Street just before 10 p.m. holding a machete, according to police. The suspect cooperated with the homeowner until police arrived, according to law enforcement. No one was hurt.
Kennedy was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and was arraigned Tuesday on charges including criminal trespassing 2 and menacing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
He should have been shot on sight. Portlanders and Oregonians have every right to defend their homes and families. An intruder with a weapon is nothing to second-guess and this man should have been shot the second he was found with a machete in someone's home.
